Police concerned for Grace Tobin (23) in missing person alert

Police in Belfast have issued an appeal for information over missing 23-year-old Grace Tobin.

Officers said they have “concerns” about the woman who was last seen boarding a bus in the Europa Bus Station in the city on Friday evening at around 8.45pm.

Grace was wearing a pink hoody, blue jeans, a black and purple back pack and had a walking crutch with her.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have seen Grace or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Police on 101, quoting reference 2051 of the 27/08/2021. Thank you.”