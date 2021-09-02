Police concerned for missing man Gary Michaels (70)

An appeal has been issued by police on Thursday to help locate a missing man who was last seen more than a week ago.

The PSNI said 70-year-old Gary Michaels was last seen on August 20 in Belfast and is now thought to be in the Coleraine area.

They have asked anyone who may have seen the man or have any information to get in contact with police.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Gary Michaels.

“Gary, aged 70, was last seen on August 20, in Belfast and is now believed to be in the Coleraine area.

“Gary is described as being approximately 6 feet tall with short, grey hair and is known to wear glasses.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 960 of 31/08/21.