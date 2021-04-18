Police concerned for welfare of missing Dungannon teenager

Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl.

Oliwia Mazgieko was last seen in the Cloneen area of Dungannon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is believed that she may be with her father, Michal Zaborowski.

She is described as being 5’4” in height with dark hair. She was last seen wearing leggings and a T-shirt.

Police are asking Oliwia, or anyone who may have information on her whereabouts, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 731 of 18/04/21.

Information can also be provided online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.