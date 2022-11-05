Police ‘concerned’ for wellbeing of Dylan Robb (36) last seen at Derry golf course

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Dylan Robb who was last seen on Saturday morning at approximately 8am in the area of the Golf Course on the Victoria Road, Londonderry.

Sergeant Montgomery said: “Dylan is 36 years old, 5’ 10’’, stocky build, short dirty fair coloured hair, thinning on top, facial stubble with blue eyes and was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, white trainers and a black body warmer.

“He has distinctive tattoos on both arms, tribal tattoos on both hands and ear piercings.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information that can assist Police in locating Dylan, to please contact 101 quoting serial 362 of 05/11/22.”