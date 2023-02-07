Police concerned for wellbeing of missing Craigavon man

Police are increasingly concerned for the well-being of 37-year-old Jonathan Roberts who has been reported missing from the Craigavon area.

He was last seen in the area at around 11am on Monday 6th February.

Jonathan is described as being around 6ft 2ins tall with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black body warmer, dark jeans and black Nike trainers with a green tick.

If you have any information as to Jonathan's whereabouts, or any sightings of him, please contact 101 and quote serial number 1750 of 06/02/23.