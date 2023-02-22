Police concerned for woman missing for over a week and last seen in Belfast

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 46-year-old Rebecca Delaney.

Rebecca was reported missing on Tuesday, February 14.

She was last seen in the area of Belfast City Hospital on Thursday, February 16.

She was wearing a grey coloured track suit and black trainers. Rebecca is described as being around 5’4” tall with short hair which has been coloured pink, purple and blue and has a number of facial piercings.

She has tattoos of a red and blue heart tattoo on her neck and black script on her wrist and speaks with a southern Irish accent.

Police have asked for Rebecca or anyone who knows her whereabouts to contact them at Lisburn Road station.