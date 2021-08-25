Police ‘concerned’ over missing Derry man Francis McMenamin

Police have asked residents in Derry to look out for missing man Francis McMenamin who hasn’t been since since Monday.

Officers in the city said they are “concerned” for the 57-year-old who was last seen at lunch time on August 23.

From the Bogside area of the city, Mr McMenamin is likely to have a grey or blue bag over his shoulder with the word “manbag” written in white on the front.

Police said he was last seen wearing denim shorts and a white t-shirt.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have any information as to Francis’ whereabouts please ring us on 101 and quote 1563 of 24/08/21.”