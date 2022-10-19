Police condemn attack on two officers who were punched and headbutted by man during Co Antrim domestic incident

A PSNI officer has been injured after being punched in the face and headbutted while attending a domestic incident at a house in Lisburn on Tuesday.

Police said the officer was responding to the report at a property in the Duncans Park area of the city at around 6.05pm.

They said a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after attacking one officer and then punching another.

PSNI Superintendent Julie Mullan said: “Officers attended the report of a domestic incident at a house in the area at around 6.05 pm on Tuesday.

“A man in the property became aggressive punching one of the officers in the face a number of times before head-butting them. He continued to be aggressive and punched another officer.

“One of the officers was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to their face.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

“Our officers work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve, and incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.”