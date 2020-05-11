Police condemn 'barbaric' Belfast paramilitary-style attack after man shot in legs by lone gunman on bike

Man on bicycle orders victim to lie down before opening fire

Forensics at the scene of a punishment shooting in the Springhill Drive area of west Belfast on May 10th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man was shot in both legs in a Belfast paramilitary-style attack, police said was carried out by a man on bicycle.

Police condemned the attack as "brutal and barbaric". It happened in west Belfast on Sunday, May 10, at around 10.30pm.

Police said a 23-year-old man was walking along Springhill Drive when he was approached by a lone male on a bicycle.

He was ordered to lie down before being shot in the legs. He was taken to hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to each leg.

SDLP west Belfast Representative, Paul Doherty condemned the incident.

He said: “‘The shooting in west Belfast was a brutal attack committed by criminals who need to face justice. No one can be allowed to intimidate this community.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer people here. We’re trying to build a better Belfast and acts like this only make that harder. They have to be faced down. It is a disgrace that when our health and emergency services are already stretched dealing with a public health emergency, an attack like this occurred.”

“I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

PSNI Detective Inspector Dane added: “This was a brutal attack for which there is no justification. There is no place for attacks such as this in our society. Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of people and their actions should be condemned by all.

"Those who are involved in these attacks do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.

“Our health service colleagues have a big enough challenge on their hands as they continue protecting our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The last thing they need is to deal with the aftermath of this senseless and barbaric shooting.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference 1994 10/05/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”