Police condemn dissident republicans after Fermanagh security alert during coronavirus pandemic

A senior police officer and First Minister Arlene Foster have condemned dissident republicans following a security alert in Fermanagh.

A vigilant member of the public discovered the suspicious device in the rural Clough Road area last night.

A controlled explosion was carried out on the item and it declared a hoax.

The village has been the scene of previous dissident republican attacks.

DUP leader and Fermanagh MLA Arlene Foster said it was "utterly deploreable".

"Given what everyone is dealing with at the moment it it utterly despicable to be placing a hoax devices in communities," she told the BBC.

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton has called on the entire community to support the security services.

Arlene Foster (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mrs Barton said: “Once again Rosslea is in the news for the wrong reason.

“If this object turns out to be an explosive device it is the height of madness to be carrying out such action at any time, but it would be astounding that anyone would do so in the middle of a health pandemic.

“I urge the public to give their full support to the Police as they seek to protect the community.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Commander Superintendent Clive Beatty said: “We believe at this stage that this was the work of dissident republicans. Given the unprecedented challenges the public and police is facing in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is hard to fathom there are individuals in our community who are intent on causing such disruption by exploiting this global emergency for their own ends.

“Dissident republicans are a small minority and we need to stand as a united community, to say loudly that they are a disgrace and a distraction.

“It beggars belief that dissident republicans would want to exploit this situation for their own ends. Their selfish behaviour ended up diverting valuable police resources away from other community priorities for a significant number of hours.

"This says so much about dissident republicans - that in the face of a national emergency their first thought is to use the opportunity to target emergency services and first responders - the very people who are doing all they can to help communities and take care of the vulnerable.

“I would like to thank the Rosslea community, who were disrupted today, for their patience and co-operation during the security alert.

“The dissident republicans responsible for this senseless act went to great lengths to make this device appear viable and to plant it on Clough Road. They didn’t care about the consequences of their actions and how it would affect others.

“I am appealing toanyone who has any information which can lead us to those responsible, to please call us on 101, or Crimestoppers 0800 55 111.”