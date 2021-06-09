Police condemn ‘reckless act’ following discovery of ‘viable’ pipe bomb in Derry

A security alert in Derry on Wednesday afternoon has been described by police as a “reckless act”, after the incident forced a number of residents from their homes.

Police said a loud bang was heard on Tuesday night in the Lincoln Court area of the city, with the remains of a suspected pipe bomb discovered.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the area on Wednesday.

Following the incident, PSNI Inspector Timothy McCullough condemned the act and appealed for information.

“We received a report that a loud bang was heard, between 11pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday night, and the remains of a suspected pipe bomb discovered,” he said.

“Police, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, attended the scene this afternoon and the object has now been declared a viable device.

“This was a reckless act, in a busy residential area, which could have resulted in serious injury or worse.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1054 of 09/06/21.”

"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The area was closed to motorists for a time on Wednesday while police attended the scene.

Police are at the scene of a security alert at the Lincoln Courts area of Londonderry on Wednesday.

The DUP MLA Gary Middleton tweeted earlier: “There is an ongoing security operation at Lincoln Courts as the remnants of a suspect device are dealt with.

" I have spoken with the PSNI who have advised that the area will be reopened as soon as possible.”