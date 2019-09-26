Police condemn 'vicious and brutal' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry

A man in his 30s was shot in both legs at around 8pm in the Brookdale Park area of the city.

Despite his injuries, he managed to make it to Leafair Gardens - around half a mile away - to get help.

The victim is currently in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police said a group of men are believed to have been involved in the attack.

"This was a vicious and brutal shooting in the early evening when families were going about their business and the fact that these gunmen thought it was acceptable to shoot this man in a built-up area where children and teenagers could be passing by shows the contempt they have for people in their community," said chief inspector Bob Blemmings.

"There is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities, and we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else."

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said: “This savage attack and those behind it have no place in this city. This man was shot in both legs and through a mixture of fear, adrenaline and shock started running from Brookdale Park before collapsing in Leafair Gardens.

"I can’t begin to imagine how terrified he must have been.

“I would appeal to people in this community, if you heard or saw anything please come forward. The only way we can stop these people is by helping the police.”

Police have appealed for anyone with any information regarding the attack to contact them on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.