Police confirm 'crude devices' found in Camlough and Maghery as security alert ends

Two crude devices "capable of causing serious harm" have been found in the Co Armagh villages of Camlough and Maghery, as the PSNI confirm the devices have been removed and the alert has ended.

An operation into the devices began following their discovery on Monday.

SDLP Assembly member Justin McNulty had previously condemned the incident, saying the reckless act had "no support in the local community, and, it could have claimed lives".

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn, South Area Commander said: “I can confirm that both areas have now been made safe and we have removed two devices for forensic examination.

"These devices were of crude construction, but could have caused serious harm. We are at the very early stages of an investigation and are keeping an open mind as to the motivation.

"I would like to thank local communities for their support and patience as we worked to keep people safe.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity or anything out of the ordinary in either the Newtown Road area of Camlough or in the vicinity of Milltown, Maghery prior to 22 March. Please call us on 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."