Police confirm death following Cookstown house fire

A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Derry City in Northern Ireland.

A person has died in a house fire in the Pines area of Cookstown in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police have confirmed.

A PSNI spokesperson said they received a report of the fire shortly before 4am.

“Police can confirm that a person has sadly died following a fire at a residential property in the Pines area of Cookstown in the early hours of this morning, November 30,” a spokesperson said.

"Investigations into the sudden death and to determine the cause of the fire are now underway and we would appeal to anyone with information who can assist us with our enquiries to call us.”

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted