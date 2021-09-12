Police confirm death of man (31) after Co Tyrone crash

31-year-old Darren Canavan died after a one vehicle crash in Ardboe.

Police have named a man who died after a crash in Co Tyrone as 31-year-old Darren Canavan.

Mr Canavan died after a one vehicle crash in the early hours of this morning on the Kilmascally Road in Ardboe.

The crash took place after a grey Mitsubishi left the road shortly after 3am, with the victim pronounced dead at the scene.

Among those paying tribute to Mr Canavan was the Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

“The local community is devastated at the death of Darren Canavan in a tragic road accident on Kilmascally Road in Ardboe,” she said.

“Darren is well known and respected locally, and this news is truly heartbreaking for his young family, friends and loved ones.

“I want to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Darren’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

SDLP MLa Patsy McGlone also expressed his sympathies for the family.

“The community in Ardboe is in shock today. This is a close knit area where people look out for one another,” he said.

“I know that local people will rally round the family and provide them the support they need as they come to terms with what has happened.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the extended Canavan and McLernon families at this incredibly difficult time.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and officers have asked anyone who saw the car travelling in the area before the crash, or with any information, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference 396 for September 12.