Police confirm identity of man collapsed in Holywood

Police have thanked the public for their help in identifying a man who collapsed in Holywood.

Officers were called to Hibernia Street at around 1pm on Saturday.

The man was taken to the Ulster Hospital by paramedics where he is currently receiving urgent medical attention.

Police said no crime is suspected in this incident but they have been unable to "positively identify the man".

After issuing a description of the man in a public appeal the PSNI said they had confirmed his idenity.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police in Newtownards have now confirmed the identity of the man who collapsed earlier today in Holywood and would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter."

Belfast Telegraph Digital