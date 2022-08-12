Police confirm man (31) arrested and released on bail over Michaela McAreavey video

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and has since been released on police bail in connection with a video which emerged in June mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

The PSNI confirmed the man has been released “pending further enquiries”.

They also confirmed so far that three men have previously attended voluntarily for interview over the incident.

The video that sparked anger showed a group of men believed to be attending a Northern Ireland centenary celebration — laughing, clapping, cheering and banging tables strewn with beer cans, as others sing an offensive song about the 27-year-old who was murdered while on her honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

A number of people have also lost their jobs after footage of the group of people mocking the dead Co Tyrone woman was believed to have been captured at a Northern Ireland Centenary event in Dundonald Orange Hall in May.