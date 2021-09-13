Police confirm man killed in Derry Clooney Terrace home fire

Police have confirmed a man has died following a fire at a home in Derry.

Fire broke out in the Clooney Terrace property on Sunday at around 5pm.

A police spokesman said: “Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze but, sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Police are conducting enquiries into this death, on behalf of the Coroner. At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

It is thought the man was elderly.

Eyewitnesses said police sealed off the street as fire crews battled the blaze.

Residents in neighbouring properties were then evacuated onto the main road as emergency services dealt with the incident.

At around 8.45pm police reduced the cordon but remained at the property. Some upstairs windows of neighbouring flats could be seen with cracked windows due to the intensity of the fire.

DUP’s Foyle MLA, Gary Middleton and Ulster Unionist councillor Darren Guy passed on their condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said their thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of the man who tragically died.

“On Sunday, September 12, at 4.54pm, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a flat on Clooney Terrace, Derry/Londonderry,” said the spokesperson.

“Four fire appliances attended the incident - one from Northland, two from Crescent Link and one from Limavady.

“On arrival, attending crews were faced with a well-developed fire within the flat which required firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to enter the property to extinguish the fire.

“Tragically, a male casualty was discovered in the property and was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire was under control by 6.18pm and the cause remains under investigation.”