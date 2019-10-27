Police confirm pipe bomb exploded in front garden of west Belfast home

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in the Aitnamona Crescent area of west Belfast on October 27th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police have confirmed that a pipe bomb type device exploded in the front garden of a west Belfast home on Saturday night.

A number of homes were evacuated after a suspicious object was discovered in the area.

The occupant of the home in the Aitnamona Crescent area reported hearing what they believed to be a firework going off around 11.30pm.

The front door of the property was damaged in the incident.

Police and Army Technical Officers attended the scene and discovered the remnants of the device in the garden.

The remnants have been taken away for further examination.

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey said the device "put residents lives at risk".

“I’m relieved that no one has been hurt. This was a reckless attack," the West Belfast MP said.

"I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the police."

Aitnamona Crescent has now reopened to traffic and residents have returned to their homes.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said he was thankful nobody was injured as a result of the "reckless attack".

"We are working to establish a motive for this incident and I am appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area last night or anyone with any information that could help our investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 679 27/10/19," he said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”