Police confirm probe into Newry hunger strike memorial parade

Controversy: The parade last year at Raymond McCreesh park to commemorate the hunger strikers

The PSNI has confirmed an investigation into a hunger strike memorial parade held in Newry last October is ongoing.

It comes after dissident group Saoradh revealed a number of republicans had received hand-delivered letters to attend police interviews.

Ulster Unionist councillor David Taylor said the continued crackdown on dissident activity would be welcomed by most people in the area who do not wish to see such parades on their streets.

"I had urged the PSNI to investigate at the time and I welcome the fact that this parade is still under investigation," he said.

"We need to see an active approach. This is a serious matter and should continue to be investigated to the fullest extent."

The parade began at Kilmorey Street in Newry and made its way through the city to Raymond McCreesh Park, where a rally was held to commemorate the IRA and INLA members who took part in hunger strikes.

The Parades Commission had allowed the march to take place but imposed a number of conditions, including no paramilitary-style clothing to be worn.

The Commission's code of conduct prohibits the display of all references, insignia, flags or emblems relating to any proscribed organisation, and the wearing of paramilitary-style clothing is also banned.

It states participants "must act with due regard for the rights, traditions and feelings of others, and must refrain from using words, or behaviour, which could reasonably be perceived as being sectarian, provocative or threatening".

Chief Inspector Nigel Henry said at the time the ruling was breached "on a number of occasions, despite numerous verbal warnings".

"The aim of the policing operation was to keep people safe and facilitate the parade in line with the law," he had said.

"A full evidence gathering operation was in place and an investigation into the breaches has commenced."

A spokesperson for the Parades Commission said the matter remained in the hands of the police.

"The Commission noted that this was the first time this parade was held, and that while the Commission has no powers to ban a parade, its conduct will necessarily influence the Commission's decision about any future event," he said.

In a statement dissident republican group Saoradh said: "Just over a year since Saoradh held its inaugural National Hunger Strike commemoration in Newry numerous Republicans, from all over the Occupied Six Counties, have received letters hand delivered by aggressive Crown Force personnel.

"The letters allege that an 'offence' has taken place and those who received the letters have seven days to present themselves for interrogation, if not they will be detained and charged.

"This is a desperate attempt to hamper our activism. The dignified and fitting event took place in Newry and paid tribute to Ireland's 22 Republican hunger strikers.

"Saoradh refuse to be lectured to by apologists of imperialism," the statement continued.

"Saoradh state unequivocally that Irish Revolutionaries will never be deterred from remembering and paying tribute to our martyred dead."

No remembrance parade was held this year, but the 2019 event caused controversy, coming as Saoradh was under the spotlight following the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry earlier in the year.