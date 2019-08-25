Police confronted with man wielding firearm in Claudy bar attack probe

The suspect was found in a caravan in the Gortilea Road area of Claudy. Credit: Google

Police officers were confronted with a man with a firearm while investigating a disturbance at a bar in Claudy on Saturday night.

At around 11.30pm, police received a report that a man had damaged property and attacked several customers in a bar on Church Street.

The suspect was later found in a caravan on the Gortilea Road in the village, where he was holding a "long-barrelled firearm".

He eventually dropped the weapon after being challenged by police and instructed to do so.

Chief Inspector Donna Bowden said: “The suspect was subsequently arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

“I want to take this opportunity to commend the professionalism and resilience shown by the officers last night in the face of what was undoubtedly a hostile and very challenging situation.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.