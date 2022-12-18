Police deal with four-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone amid reports of black ice

The PSNI has informed the public that a road has been closed following a collision in Co Tyrone.

Posting on Facebook, police in Derry City and Strabane said: “We are currently dealing with a four-vehicle collision on Koram Road, Strabane.

"No injuries have been reported, but the road is blocked and will be for the foreseeable future.

“Thankfully we have seen an increase in temperature today, however please continue to exercise caution when on the roads, particularly in rural locations.

"We are taking multiple reports of black ice and roads in a similar condition across district.”