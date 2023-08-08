Police deal with street disorder in Derry after bonfire dismantled

Earlier bonfire material was removed by the Department for Infrastructure.

Burnt out car during disorder in the Galliagh area of Derry. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

A car has been set on fire and burning barricades placed across roads in Londonderry after a republican bonfire was dismantled earlier.

Scores of people gathered in the Galliagh area of Derry on Monday evening after a controversial anti-internment bonfire was taken down.

Police said they were dealing with disorder.

Watch: Unrest in Derry's Galliagh area following bonfire removal

The PSNI then confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday that crowds had dispersed.

District Commander, Superintendent William Calderwood, said: "We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and cooperation during the disruption.

"We will continue to monitor the situation."

It came after police said on Monday that they were aware of a social media message circulating in the city calling on people to assemble in the area in the wake of the Department for Infrastructure removing material from the bonfire site.

Police and other contractors were pictured at the site where material had been gathered for a number of weeks on a large green space close to the homes of residents in the area.

The land at Galliagh’s Linear Park is owned by the Department for Communities which confirmed the material had been removed for “public safety reasons”.

Material including pallets and other wood had been building up ahead of the bonfire on August 15.

The PSNI confirmed it attended the scene alongside contractors from the department in order to “prevent a breach of the peace” and “ensure the safety of everyone”.

It is understood a forklift, tractor and lorry was used by the department to assist workers with removing the material.

Traditionally, a bonfire is lit on August 15 in Derry to mark a Catholic feast day celebrating the Assumption of the Virgin Mary into Heaven.

In recent times however the fire has become a source of contention and associated with anti-social behaviour in the city.

Last year, the Galliagh pyre was avoided after agencies intervened to remove material from the site.

In a statement, the Department for Communities said: “We can confirm that bonfire material at the Galliagh Linear Park site has been removed this morning for public safety reasons.

“This action is in line with the expressed wishes of the local community – in particular the residents directly affected by the bonfire, and the associated anti-social behaviour – and the advice of partner statutory agencies.

“The Department has taken the decision with care, informed by extensive engagement with community groups, residents and partner organisations.”