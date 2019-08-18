Police dealing with security alert in Newtownbutler

Police are currently dealing with a security alert in Newtownbutler following reports of a suspicious object.

The discovery was made in the Wattle Bridge area of the town on Sunday morning.

The diversions are in place between Newtownbutler and the border and on the A3 - Clones/Cavan Road in both directions.

Police have warned that this may cause significant disruption in the area and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Police are also advising motorists and the public to report any unusual or suspicious activity in the area.

DUP leader Arlene Foster, MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, tweeted: "Very concerned to hear about this latest security alert in Newtownbutler. Totally condemn those responsible who are intent on creating disruption and worry within the community."

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton said: "For many years the people of this area were subject to a terrorist campaign of murder and intimidation resulting in people being forced to move from their homes. Now once again the law abiding people of this area are being targeted with reports of a suspicious object in the area, this has happened several times within the past year.

"It is not acceptable that people are inconvenienced by taking alternative longer and more time consuming routes to reach ones destination because of this thoughtless act .

"It would be reprehensible if terrorist activity was to re-emerge, the people of Fermanagh certainly do not want to be once again inhibited by terrorist action.

"If anyone has information in relation to this incident please pass it on to the PSNI."