Police dealing with street disorder in Derry after bonfire dismantled

Earlier bonfire material was removed by the Department for Infrastructure.

Police are in attendance in the Galliagh area following public disorder

A car has been set on fire and burning barricades placed across roads in Derry tonight after a republican bonfire was dismantled earlier.

Scores of people gathered in the Galliagh area after a controversial anti-internment bonfire in the area was taken down earlier.

Police said they were dealing with disorder in the Galliagh area of Londonderry.

“Damage has been caused to a number of vehicles and we are advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area,” said a spokesman.

"Police are in attendance and an update will be issued in due course.”

Earlier on Monday police said they were aware of a social media message circulating in the city calling on people to assemble in the area after the Department for Infrastructure removed material from the site of a controversial anti-internment bonfire in the area.

Police and other contractors were pictured at the bonfire site where material had been gathered for a number of weeks on a large green space close to the homes of residents in the area.

The land at Galliagh’s Linear Park is owned by the Department for Communities which confirmed the material had been removed for “public safety reasons”.

The gathering at the site included pallets and other wood which was building up ahead of the bonfire on August 15.

The PSNI confirmed it attended the scene alongside contractors from the department in order to “prevent a breach of the peace” and “ensure the safety of everyone”.

It is understood a forklift, tractor and lorry was used by the department to assist workers with removing the material.

Traditionally, a bonfire is lit on August 15 in Derry to mark a Catholic feast day celebrating the Assumption of the Virgin Mary into Heaven.

In recent times however the fire has become a source of contention and associated with anti-social behaviour in the city.

Last year, the Galliagh pyre was avoided after agencies intervened to remove material from the site.

In a statement, the Department for Communities said: “We can confirm that bonfire material at the Galliagh Linear Park site has been removed this morning for public safety reasons.

“This action is in line with the expressed wishes of the local community – in particular the residents directly affected by the bonfire, and the associated anti-social behaviour – and the advice of partner statutory agencies.

“The Department has taken the decision with care, informed by extensive engagement with community groups, residents and partner organisations.”