Police declare Kilkeel security alert a hoax after earlier road closure

A security alert which closed a road in Kilkeel on Thursday afternoon has been declared as a hoax by the PSNI.

The Carrigenagh Road was closed for a time causing delays and disruption for drivers.

The road has now reopened.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Carrigenagh Road in Kilkeel has reopened following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area earlier today. This has been declared a hoax.”