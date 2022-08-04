Police declare Kilkeel security alert a hoax after earlier road closure
Allan Preston
A security alert which closed a road in Kilkeel on Thursday afternoon has been declared as a hoax by the PSNI.
The Carrigenagh Road was closed for a time causing delays and disruption for drivers.
The road has now reopened.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Carrigenagh Road in Kilkeel has reopened following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area earlier today. This has been declared a hoax.”