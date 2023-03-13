Police detention officer in England charged with publishing UDA images

The alleged offence took place while the officer was serving with West Yorkshire Police.

The detention officer has been charged with a number of offences including publishing images in support of a proscribed organisation

A police detention officer is to appear in court in England charged with publishing images in support of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) last year.

William Lloyd-Hughes (26), who worked with West Yorkshire Police (WYP) has been charged with posting grossly offensive messages on Twitter following an investigation carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East after a mandatory referral from WYP in September 2022.

Based at Huddersfield Police Station, Lloyd-Hughes is accused of publishing images in support of a proscribed organisation – namely the UDA contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.

He will also face three other charges under the Communications Act 2003 of sharing grossly offensive messages on Twitter, with all alleged offences believed to have taken place in August and September 2022 while Lloyd-Hughes was serving with WYP as a civilian member of staff.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Lloyd-Hughes was currently suspended by the force.

He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on March 15.