Police determined to bring UDA drugs feud attacks to a ‘complete stop’

Police have said they are determined to bring a loyalist drugs feud which has seen multiple attacks on properties in Co Down to a “complete stop”.

A senior officer has said there have now been 11 attacks in the dispute linked to rival factions of the UDA – including a pipe bomb attack on a house with four children inside.

Meanwhile, the Loyalist Communities Council has blasted the spate of incidents in Ards and North Down as the “work of competing drug cartels”.

The PSNI said to date 11 homes across Newtownards, Bangor, Ballywalter, and Donaghadee have been attacked.

These have included petrol bomb attacks, windows being smashed with hammers and bricks, and the pipe bomb attack.

There have also been attempted hijackings and graffiti daubed on properties.

In the latest incident, a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Donaghadee on Wednesday night.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “We have a robust policing operation in place to both investigate these attacks and deter further instances of violence and damage to homes.

“We have carried out a number of targeted search operations and have arrested five men, two of whom have been charged with offences, including arson with intent to endanger life, and have appeared in court.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our local community who have already been of great assistance to us providing information.

“Their information has been vital and further searches and arrests will come.”

Mr McDowell continued: “Along with our high visibility patrols we are working closely with our colleagues in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force who are helping ensure that the full range of policing tactics are available to counter the threat posed by these gangs.

“These attacks are completely unacceptable, incredibly reckless and place our communities at grave risk.

“We are intent on bringing them to a complete stop, arresting the perpetrators and placing them before the courts.

“I want to urge residents of our district to remain vigilant and to report anything that gives rise to concern to us so we can take the appropriate action.

“Local people will continue to see an increased police presence in the coming days as we maintain pressure on these criminals and work to thwart their efforts to wreak havoc in our communities.”

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt has expressed his concern, and said that a three-year-old girl was in a house that was attacked on Tuesday night, while the property of an elderly woman was also targeted in a case of mistaken identity.

In a statement on Thursday, the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) condemned “the illegal peddling of drugs in our communities” and said it “rejects the use of loyalist ‘flags of convenience’ as a cover for criminal activity”.

“The LCC considers the recent feud in North Down and Strangford to be the work of competing drug cartels,” they said.

“They are not loyalists. We urge everyone to reject their activity and in particular we ask parents to ensure their children are not being used to convey illegal substances.”

The statement continued: “We look to the PSNI to do their job and remove this type of open criminality from our communities.”

In relation to the latest attack in Donaghadee, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.50pm on Wednesday March 29, officers received a report that a house in the Beechfield Drive area had been petrol bombed.

“The fire was extinguished and thankfully there was no-one in the property at the time.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage it is believed that this incident is linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs in the Ards and North Down area.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area (on Wednesday) evening and saw anything suspicious, or anyone who may have any information which may assist us with our enquiries, to call 101, quoting reference number 2055 of March 29 2023.”

Police have increased their presence in the Bangor and Newtownards area in response to the recent UDA-linked attacks.

Two people have appeared in court on charges linked to earlier incidents.

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne condemned the violence.

“There is absolutely no place for this type of activity on our streets,” he said.

“This violence and destruction, which is endangering lives is totally unrepresentative of our local community and the area which we are proud to call home.

“Violence and criminality in whatever form it takes is and always has been wrong and must be unequivocally condemned.

“I would appeal for calm and urge people to end this violence and criminal behaviour immediately. Those responsible must be brought to justice.

“The PSNI are appealing for information and I would encourage anyone to contact the PSNI to assist with their ongoing enquiries.”