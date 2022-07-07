Police discover £30k drugs haul by chance in Londonderry

A haul of suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £30,000 has been seized in Derry/Londonderry.

It was discovered by police in the Asylum Road area of the city by who were dealing with an unrelated issue.

“While there, they observed suspicious activity, and a bag thrown from a window of an address,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Officers successfully located the bag, which contained a significant quantity of suspected cannabis.

“With assistance from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood colleagues, a search of a nearby address was conducted where further suspected cannabis and other items was seized, and a man was arrested.”

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and cultivating cannabis.

The suspect was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Hughes said: "Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we’ll continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.

"We're grateful for the support from the local community, and I want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, about drugs in your area, call us on 101.”