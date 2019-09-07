Police discover large cannabis factory in Co Tyrone

The plants were uncovered by police following a tip-off from the a member of the public (PA)

The operation was discovered inside two adjacent properties on Main Street, Sixmilecross around 7.30pm on Friday night.

Sergeant Johnny Hamill said that police had seized plants with an estimated value in the region of £50,000.

He said police had "dismantled a sophisticated growing operation which was spread across two houses in the centre of the town".

"I would like to thank the member of the local community who came forward and made us aware of their concerns about these properties," Sergeant Hamill said.

"We will continue to do everything possible to prevent the supply of drugs and identify those involved while at the same time, make people aware of the real danger posed to their health and their lives by illegal drugs.

"I would appeal to anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to contact local police on 101, so we can work together to do something about it.”