Police dog Daphne injured during Belfast disorder

This is the dog injured during violent disorder in Belfast on Thursday evening.

PD Daphne joined the police service in September 2020 and completed her training in December 2020, according to the PSNI. After being attacked by thrown masonry on Thursday, her hind leg required stitches.

The dog, along with 19 PSNI officers were injured after police came under attack on the Springfield Road and Lanark Way interface for a second night in a row.

Police dog PD Daphne with her leg bandaged

Two men aged 24 and 32 years old were arrested for riotous behaviour and both remain in police custody.

Seventy-four police officers have now sustained injuries during the last seven days of rioting and disorder, according to the police.

Police water cannons were also utilised on Thursday night to quell the trouble, with the People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll arguing that the use of such tactics, alongside reports of plastic bullets being fired, “raised questions”.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Ulster Nolan Show on Friday, Mr Carroll argued the “most effective” deterrent for young people in the area was the role of “community representatives”, as he explained adults on the ground formed a “barrier” to prevent youths on the Springfield Road approaching the interface.

“We need to take the heat out of the situation, we need to make sure people don’t engage in this type of activity,” he said.

“Problematically, people will draw the conclusion – why are water cannons being used in the Springfield area and not in the Shankill area?

“To be clear, I am not calling for them to be used in the Shankill area, but this type of approach will draw people to take the wrong conclusions and possibly won’t take the sting out the situation, which is what we need.

PSNI officers with riot shields line the Springfield road (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We need to be very, very careful here. When these types of actions are used, especially impact rounds, possibly plastic bullets, what happens and history shows, that young people can get seriously injured and killed.

“What I would say is, I don’t have any evidence to say that the sole use of water cannons will actually prevent people from rioting.

“Obviously, it is a very difficult and tough situation, I don’t doubt that. I’m not convinced, and I don’t see that the use of water cannons will actually prevent these situations from taking place.

“The last thing we want to see is a casual support, that it is ok to have a very heavy-handed response. On Wednesday night there didn’t seem to be [such a response]. On Thursday night there was less violence. Why is there a call or move to bring in water cannons and other devices?”

Police under attack in Belfast. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

When pressed on his support for rank-and-file officers on the ground who were being faced with the violence and asked if he supported the police, the MLA replied: “Yes”.

“Obviously I stand with everybody who is trying to deal with this situation,” he added.

“What I am saying worked last night was people gathering, community activists and representatives gathering and encouraging young people to stay away and not engage in that activity.”

Rejecting claims of “heavy handed” policing, ACC Roberts explained: “You will be under no risk of being subject to that use of force if you don’t engage in that activity. It is where other tactics have been tried and have not succeeded.

“We have used the full range of public order tactics that we have at our disposal,” he explained.

It is thought further protests and gatherings are expected to take place over the course of the weekend, with the PSNI urging people to “adhere to the regulations” and to stay away.

“We are aware of a number of planned events that are being advertised on social media and elsewhere,” added ACC Roberts.

“Whilst peaceful protest is one thing, those protests do have the potential to move into disorder. It is a breach of the regulations to take part in a gathering.

“We will continue to monitor and continue to plan accordingly. What has happened in the last two nights have gone way above any kind of protest.