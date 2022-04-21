Police dog Ziva back serving with PSNI after eight months of illness

A police dog who fell badly ill and had to take eight months off work has made a remarkable recovery and is back serving the community in Northern Ireland.

Police dog Ziva was struck down with a chest infection which caused the animal breathing difficulties.

The dog also required cruciate surgery in January with another three months of restricted activity as a result.

Writing on social media, the PSNI said: “Her handler and the vets have done a wonderful job and Ziva has bounced back, fully licensed and ready to get back to her very important work protecting and helping your community.”

The good news for Ziva was welcomed by people across Northern Ireland on social media.

One user on Instagram wrote: “Wee pet, glad to see her out and about again keeping us safe.”

Colleen added: “She's gorgeous. A lot of tlc for Ziva.”

Daphne said: “Well done girl.”