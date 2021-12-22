Police end appeal after missing elderly Armoy man (85) is located

The PSNI have thanked the public after a missing elderly man – who left his home during the early hours of Wednesday – has been located.

James (Jimmy) Higgins (85) left his home, in Main Street, Armoy, at 1am on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday officers had asked homeowners and farmers in both Armoy and Rasharkin to check gardens, outbuildings and fields.

A police spokesperson said: “James (Jimmy) Higgins, from Armoy, has now been located. Officers are keen to thank members of the public for their support.”