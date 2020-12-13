Police examine suspected firearm found in Twinbrook

Police and ATO recover a suspected firearm on the Summerhill Road in Twinbrook, west Belfast on December 13th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police and ATO recover a suspected firearm on the Summerhill Road in Twinbrook, west Belfast on December 13th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police and ATO recover a suspected firearm on the Summerhill Road in Twinbrook, west Belfast on December 13th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police are examining a suspected firearm found on Summerhill Road in Twinbrook, west Belfast on Sunday.

Summerhill Road and several other surrounding roads were closed to traffic following the discovery of the item.

Army technical officers were called to the scene after the alert was sparked at around mid-day. A source told the Belfast Telegraph the suspected firearm was discovered in a hedge, wrapped in blue tarpaulin.

The discovery follows an incident in nearby Hazel Glen last Thursday in which man was shot in both legs in a house in west Belfast when a child was present.

Police also investigated a burnt out car, an Audi A3, that was found on Summerhill Road, in connection with the incident.