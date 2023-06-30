Police examining second device after Alliance councillor targeted in Portrush

Police have evacuated a number of properties in the Hopefield Avenue area.

Police at the scene of a road closure at Hopefield Avenue near where a suspicious object has been found. (Credit: Geoffrey Moffett/ECCAG)

A number of homes in Portrush area have been evacuated following the discovery of a second suspicious object in the area, police have confirmed.

"A number of properties have been evacuated. Members of the public should avoid the area at present,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

An earlier security alert in the area, sparked after a suspicious object wrapped in a Pride flag was left at the home of a local Alliance Party councillor was declared a hoax by police.

The Alliance Party has condemned the incident as “reckless violence”.

"Alliance can confirm these security alerts involved a hoax device at the home of Councillor Peter McCully and another alert at the home of a former party councillor,” said a spokesperson.

"We utterly condemn those behind these appalling attacks and call on all other parties to do likewise. Nobody should face this kind of threat when simply doing their job.

"In addition, local residents have been left facing huge disruption due to their irresponsible actions of a few who represent nobody other than themselves.

"This has echoes of both the dark days of our troubled past and more recent times, when homes and offices of Alliance elected representatives were targeted for once again simply doing our job. The addition of a Pride flag adds an extra sinister edge.

"It is clear some are still not getting the message this reckless violence is not welcome in Northern Ireland. We urge anyone with information on these incidents to contact police with it immediately."

Cllr Peter McCully

Scott Cuthbertson, Director of LGBTQIA+ advocacy group The Rainbow Project said: "We are deeply concerned to hear the reports of a security incident in Portrush last night where two suspicious objects were allegedly wrapped in a pride flag. Our thoughts are with all those caught up in this incident.

“We understand the alarm this incident will cause to LGBTQIA+ communities in Northern Ireland, and will be working to understand what has happened by liaising with the relevant authorities.

"Help and support are available should you require more information on our website.”

It is understood the hoax device was left close to where prominent LGBT activist Mark Ashton lived in Portrush and comes a month ahead of the Causeway Pride event due to take place in the town on August 5.

East Londonderry MLA Caoimhe Archibald said those responsible for the incident showed “total disregard for the community”.

"A number of homes were evacuated after a suspicious object was found in Hopefield Grove, Portrush on Thursday evening,” said the Sinn Féin representative.

"This is senseless behaviour that has served only to cause chaos for residents and demonstrates a total disregard for the community.

“Those responsible for these incidents have absolutely nothing to offer our society, it needs to stop now. I understand the police are now treating this incident as a hate crime.

“It is outrageous that anyone would be targeted in this manner because of their ethnicity, religion, gender or sexuality.

“I would urge anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “I totally condemn this act of hate and bigotry. Need to root out this type of hatred from Portrush and everywhere.”