Police express growing concern over two missing teens last seen in Portrush

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” concerning the whereabouts of missing girls Crystal Pond and Tamzin Mitchell who were last seen three days ago.

The teenagers were last spotted around 8pm on Wednesday, March 8, in the Eglinton Street area of Portrush.

Inspector Hewat said: "Tamzin, who is 15, is approximately 5ft tall, of medium build and has long, dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing a navy hooded top, navy coat, dark trousers and black trainers.

"Crystal, aged 14, is approximately 5ft 4 in height, of medium build and has long, black hair. She also has a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a black / grey 'North Face' hooded top and white and grey trainers.

"At this time, we believe both girls to be in each other's company. They may have travelled to the Ballymena, Belfast, Antrim or Magherafelt areas.

"If you have information which could assist us in locating Tamzin and Crystal , please ring 101, quoting reference CW 2078 of 8/3/23.

“I would also appeal directly to both Tamzin and Crystal to make contact with police to let us know they are safe.”