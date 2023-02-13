Police Federation chief fears ‘we’ll see a fatality if attacks on PSNI persist’

Liam Kelly calls for stun guns to be given to officers on patrol

The chairman of the body that represents rank-and-file police officers has said he “fears that we will see a fatality within the policing ranks” if violent attacks on the PSNI persist.

Police Federation for Northern Ireland Liam Kelly’s called for stun guns to be part of officers’ inventory while on patrol, in the wake of an incident in Strabane in which six police officers were attacked on Friday evening.

The officers were kicked, bitten and spat on, the PSNI said on Saturday.

“One of the men assaulted six different officers. Minor injuries were sustained as a result of the incident, which saw the officers kicked, bitten and spat on,” a spokesperson said.

“One of the officers was assaulted for a second time during this incident when the second man lashed out.”

Two young men aged 20 and 21 were yesterday charged with a variety of offences, including assault on police, in the aftermath.

Mr Kelly described the incident as “appalling and I condemn it unreservedly… these attacks seem to be happening far too regularly”.

“The facts behind the PSNI figures and statistics in 2021/2022 show that on average, seven officers per day are assaulted when they are going about their duties,” he said.

With cuts to the PSNI’s budget, Mr Kelly suggested that “as our resources diminish, the opportunities for assailants to engage in these attacks will increase”.

“There is an unintentional consequence in these attacks, and that is the need for police to engage in education about these attacks, but that will also be effected by the budget cuts,” he said.

“There seems to be this problem in our society that attacks on emergency service workers are on the increase and this is backed up by our statistics.

“There is a need for police to engage with communities at a grassroots level and go into schools to educate young people and develop a good relationship with communities.

“I would urge our political representatives to get behind the Chief Constable to ensure that he has a budget that he can invest in our officers and in these services.”

Mr Kelly also said that he would like to see a more “robust behaviour from the courts” when sentencing to deter people from attacking police officers.

“People need to realise that these are very serious crimes, and I don’t think that there is enough of a deterrent. The deterrent that is in play, is not being enforced to the fullest extent of the law.”

He cited an incident on the Ormeau Road in January when a police officer was stabbed.

The PFNI chair backed more PSNI officers carrying stun guns, which have been used in limited numbers by specialist officers since 2008.

“To make sure our officers are safe as possible, they need to have the necessary equipment,” he said. “I have been on the record before about supporting the Chief Constable in issuing Tasers for our officers.”

“Tasers have been proven to change behaviour of individuals who have threatened the use of violence.

“It is a non-lethal weapon, and you can use it in different ways to deter assailants from engaging in violence.”

Mr Kelly said the recent incident on the Ormeau Road is a good example of how stun guns could have been used effectively.

“The officer that nearly lost their life was stabbed after trying to stop the assailant, who was attacking their colleague,” he said.

“Police officers do not want to use lethal force, because the consequences are ordinarily fatal. A Taser can be safer for the officers and, in many ways, the assailants who are engaging in violence.”

Mr Kelly paid tribute to the officers saying: “Our officers constantly show professionalism, which is why I would prefer they would have more effective less-lethal options when they enter dangerous circumstances.

“With the increase in the number of attacks and the lack of non-lethal options, I’ve a true fear we’ll see a fatality within the policing ranks.”