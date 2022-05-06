Police Federation for NI condemns ramming of PSNI car in Co Armagh as ‘act of aggression’

Police are appealing for information after two police officers were injured following a road traffic collision on Friday morning in the Jonesborough area.

The chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Mark Lindsay has described a road collision in South Armagh which left two police officers injured as “an act of aggression”.

Mr Lindsay was speaking after the incident in the Jonesborough area early on Friday morning in which a van travelling at speed collided with the rear of the police car.

A male passenger was detained and later released pending further enquiries, but the male driver fled the scene. Two officers from the Local Policing Team were injured and the police car significantly damaged.

Condemning the incident as “appalling and reprehensible”, Mr Lindsay said the police officers were fortunate not to have been seriously injured.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the two officers who were simply performing their duty in protecting and serving the community in South Armagh,” he said.

“Their vehicle was rammed at speed and given the extent of damage to their vehicle, they are fortunate not to have been seriously injured.

“The van was deliberately driven at speed, colliding with the police vehicle, which to me suggests an act of aggression and indifference to any injuries that may have resulted.”

Mr Lindsay said the Local Police Team officers had been patrolling the Jonesborough area “to ensure people were safe”.

“It is appalling and reprehensible that they should then be subjected to this type of deliberate and mindless targeting,” he continued.

He said the Federation offered its best wishes to the two officers and hoped for their speedy recovery.

Meanwhile police are appealing for information on the collision, which happened shortly before 3.45am.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: "The collision occurred in the Molloy Road Lower area of Jonesborough and involved a Police vehicle and a van.

"A white Citroen Berlingo was travelling at speed before colliding with the rear of the Police car. The driver then made off from the scene. The passenger, a male in his 20s, was detained and has since been released pending further enquiries.

"Two police officers were treated to their injuries at the scene. The police car has also been significantly damaged."

Superintendent Haslett said the collision could have resulted in ‘the most serious of consequences’ for the officers and the public.

"The male driver is still outstanding at this time and our enquiries are underway to establish what occurred,” he said.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dashcam, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 155 of 06/05/22."