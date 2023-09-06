Police Federation passes unanimous no confidence vote in PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton

The Police Federation has unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton.

Mr Hamilton is currently leading the organisation following the resignation of Simon Byrne after a string of controversies.

The organisation, which represents rank and file officers, also voted to express no confidence in the PSNI’s Chief Operating Officer Pamela McCreedy and the Assistant Chief Officer Clare Duffield.

The decision followed an extraordinary and lengthy meeting which examined the fall-out from the Judicial Review ruling that found two junior officers were “unlawfully disciplined” to allay any threat of Sinn Fein abandoning support for policing.

Federation chair Liam Kelly said: “We had a thorough and detailed discussion of all the issues relating to the judicial review ruling, the treatment of our two probationer officers and the monumental data breaches.

“Our federation is of the collective view that because of his involvement in the decisions concerning the Ormeau Road incident, and the real or perceived political interference in that process, we can have no confidence in him.

“Furthermore, in the wider context of the management, accountability and operation of the Service, my Federation colleagues said they had no confidence either in the Chief Operating Officer Ms McCreedy, and the Assistant Chief Officer, Ms Duffield.”

Mr Hamilton was placed in command of the PSNI on Monday after Mr Byrne resigned as Chief Constable.

The committee agreed there is a need for “urgent clarification” from the senior executive team over whether the PSNI would continue with its intention to appeal the judicial review ruling.

“There was also heavy criticism of the Northern Ireland Policing Board (NIPB) and the manner in which it handled the fall-out from the ongoing crisis and the need for a review of its effectiveness and role, specifically the interference it had in operational decision-making,” Mr Kelly added.

“The service is in dire need of clear and strong leadership. We have to fix what’s fractured and change the entire way of working so that there isn’t a damaging and dangerous disconnect between the Senior Executive Team (SET) and all officers.

“We do our level best – often going well beyond what’s expected – to deliver professional policing for this entire community. To continue on that path, we must have a leadership that listens and acts on the genuine and constructive feedback from the rank-and-file.

“None of this is easy, but we feel we owe it to our members to express in the strongest possible terms the deep feelings of hurt, resentment and anger that exists. The Federation stands ready to work collaboratively to re-build the organisation and put policing back on an even keel.”

The DUP leader earlier called for an external person to be brought in to lead the PSNI in an interim capacity until a new Chief Constable is appointed.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told MPs there is a "crisis situation" meaning an officer with "experience and leadership credentials" is needed to take control.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: "I'm sure that questions are being asked to see what can be done in this space."

Meanwhile UUP MLA and Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt said he does not believe the law would permit someone to step in over Mr Hamilton.

"If there's a way around that then it opens the debate about whether we should try to bring somebody in – but there's also a question of who would that be, who would want to come in at this stage from the outside on a temporary basis?"

In a statement Mr Nesbitt said he understands the vote against Mr Hamilton was unanimous – and pointed out that his party was among the first to call on the Deputy Chief Constable to consider his position.

"We have consistently identified the fact that the problems with the PSNI go well beyond one man and that removing Simon Byrne as Chief Constable does not cure all ills,” he added.

"I have also questioned the role of the senior operating officers in both the data breach and more generally. The Policing Board has invested a significant amount of money in creating these senior staff positions.

"The question is whether there has been a significant return on investment.

"Is the PSNI a more effective organisation as a result? It is hard to argue it is.

"This will form part of the agenda for tomorrow's Policing Board meeting."