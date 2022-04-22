Police Federation selects new chair as Mark Lindsay set for retirement

Liam Kelly is the new chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland. Pic: PFNI

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) has announced Liam Kelly will take over as chair of the organisation after Mark Lindsay’s retirement next month.

Mr Kelly has almost 28 years of policing experience in Northern Ireland and is currently secretary for the PFNI, which represents rank-and-file police officers.

After graduating with an Honours Degree in Law, he joined the police service in September 1994 and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2005 and then Inspector in 2007.

Mr Kelly has been a PFNI representative since 2011 and was appointed as assistant secretary in 2018 before becoming secretary one year later.

Reflecting on his appointment as chair, Mr Kelly said he is “immensely proud, humbled and honoured” to have received the unanimous support of the PFNI Central Committee.

“I will continue to work tirelessly for officers and be a strong voice and advocate for them across a whole range of issues,” he stated.

“I want to pay tribute to Mark for his leadership of the PFNI over the last seven years.

“He implemented positive change within the organisation and undertook many initiatives to assist and support our members in both practical and meaningful ways.

“Officers knew Mark had their back and best interests at heart. His experience, knowledge, insightful contributions and forthright advocacy were greatly valued by his colleagues.

“As he retires, I want to personally thank him for his long service and wish him well for the future.”

Mr Lindsay added that he has thoroughly enjoyed his time as PFNI chair as he prepares for retirement.

“Alongside my colleagues, I have always endeavoured to represent the views of police officers who day and daily make an enormous and often under-appreciated contribution to our society,” he continued.

“Liam has been PFNI secretary for three years and has great in-depth knowledge particularly around pensions, equality and working practices.

“I have no doubt that when he takes up his new role as chair, he will continue to confront difficult issues and robustly and fairly advocate for the brave men and women I have been privileged to represent.”