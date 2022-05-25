Police Federation warns of ‘catastrophic’ effect of PSNI funding cuts and calls for pay increases for officers

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland has warned that funding cuts for the PSNI will have a “catastrophic” effect.

PFNI chair Mark Lindsay, who announced his decision to retire earlier this year, opened the PFNI’s 50th Annual Conference on Wednesday.

He said the depth of feeling over funding cuts and a lack of a pay increase to tackle inflation, meant many officers were at the end of the their tether.

While the law prevents police officers from taking industrial action, Mr Lindsay told members it was now time to examine what legal options were available.

The event was held in person for the first time in three years, with Mr Lindsay stating it had been an unprecedented period after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

He hit out at what he called “appalling savagery” by Russia, and said the conference stood in solidarity with policing colleagues in Ukraine.

He added that hundreds of PSNI colleagues had fallen victim to Covid, and remembered those of them that had lost their lives.

On the challenges of policing during the pandemic, he said lockdown and “poorly defined restrictions” had caused great controversy and difficulties for policing.

“We found ourselves caught up in the political fallout,” he said.

“One minute, we were blamed for not intervening; the next, we were being heavily criticised for intervening.

“In short, policing was simply in a lose-lose situation.”

Mr Lindsay said that officers still had to deal with violent offenders and those who “fragrantly breached” the Covid restrictions.

He said this happened without being able to put comprehensive protection measures in place.

"All this time, our colleagues, as frontline and essential workers, were denied the vaccination and the booster as a priority,” he said.

“Many officers – myself included – couldn’t see any justification for being overlooked.”

He said a failure to acknowledge the work on the frontline left officers feeling undervalued.

On the latest Stormont deadlock, he said the political groundhog day had left members feeling “deflated”.

“Frankly, our community, and policing, deserve better,” he said.

“I take no pleasure in criticising some of our Executive for the cavalier way they have dealt with our affairs.

“In all my years in policing, I can’t think of a time when the men and women who deliver frontline services have been treated with so much disdain.”

He said the cost-of-living crisis had also seen police salaries “eroded, out-stripped and over-taken by rampant price increases.”

A workplace survey had found that one in ten, or nearly 700 officers said they never or almost never have enough money to cover all of their essentials on a monthly basis.

He said “an insulting zero percentage pay award” had been “a staggering show of indifference”.

He added: “Platitudes about how valued policing, and police officers are, don’t cut it anymore.

“We must have a pay award that eases the pain for hundreds of officers – many of them only setting out on their career path – or we will see them leave for jobs that properly value and reward them.”

He called on the Justice Minister Naomi Long to address a pay award that was “intolerable and unacceptable”.

He said government plans to cap any pay increase before an independent review process was “a disgrace”.

“The pay review body should have the autonomy and independence to assess equally the evidence submitted by all key stakeholders, including ourselves, PSNI and government,” he said.

“It is unacceptable that the Government hamstrings this by directing pre-determined outcomes.”

He said a legal barrier against police officers taking industrial action had previously been on the understanding that officers should suffer no detriment.

“Sadly, that no longer appears to be the case. That arrangement….a firm understanding….has been reneged on by the Government,” he said.

With officers left “angry and exasperated,” he questioned with officers should not have access to some form of industrial action.

“I know this is an emotive issue. It’s delicate,” he said.

“But such is the depth of feeling that I have no doubt that if we balloted officers after the latest zero percentage pay award, the majority would have come down firmly in favour of industrial action.”

He added: “I can tell Conference that we are now looking at the legislation that sets police officers apart and currently prevents us from taking such action.

“We are examining all options, including the scope to amend the law before we make any decisions.

“At the same time, we are exploring the extent of the scope and flexibility we have to conduct legitimate action in the workplace - all within the law.”

Mr Lindsay went on to criticise “a reversal” of the New Decade, New Approach commitments to properly finance policing and increase numerical strength to 7,500.

With plans to reduce the policing budget by £280m over the next three years, he said that would effectively see policing numbers shrink to around 6,100.

“6,100 is almost 1,000 fewer officers than we currently have and is unsustainable in delivering a modern and efficient policing model,” he said.

“The hope of investment into policing which was agreed by all parties in NDNA has evaporated.”

He said this contrasted with much larger investment in policing services elsewhere in the UK and Ireland.

“Policing and policing services will be catastrophically impacted by any reductions in budget,” he said.

With the PSNI currently without an annual budget, he said the indicative allocation for 2022-23 was £760m, around £59m below what is required.

“That £59 million gap has to be closed. And that effectively means cuts. Cuts in officer and staff numbers,” he said.

After watching the Stormont Executive preside over “an unforgivable decline” in the health service, Mr Lindsay said he believed the same course of action was intended for policing.

Looking ahead to his retirement in the coming days, he said he looked back on his career with great pride.

“To my fellow officers: be proud of what you achieve every day,” he said.

“I’m very proud to have you as colleagues and to have been part of policing in Northern Ireland.

“It has been the absolute privilege of my life to represent you all."