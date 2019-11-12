Police find £180k of cocaine after stopping van in Antrim

Two men arrested

Police discovered £180k of suspected cocaine after stopping a van in Co Antrim on Friday, November 8.

The van was stopped by police on the A1 carridgeway near Hillsborough. Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £180,000 was discovered concealed within the van.

Following the discovery police conducted a number of searches in Co Antrim on Tuesday.

Six properties in north and west Belfast, Lisburn and Crumlin areas were searched and two men have been arrested and remain in police custody.

The men were arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences.

Detective Sergeant Mo Kelly said the seizure and arrests were evidence of police's commitment to tackling crime gangs seeking to profit from the sale of illegal drugs.

"This substantial seizure means that these suspected drugs have been removed from circulation and therefore cannot cause harm in local communities," he said.

“Drugs ruin lives and line the pockets of organised criminals. We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion - we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information to call police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”