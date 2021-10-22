Police find £65,000 of cash believed to be linked to drug-dealing in Newry

Police have seized around £65,000 of cash in Newry, which is believed to be linked to drug-dealing activity.

The money was discovered by the PSNI during two searches in the Newry area on Friday evening, which were part of a nationwide investigation into organised crime, led by the National Crime Agency.

Detective Inspector McCamley said: “This search is further evidence of the commitment of PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit to tackling criminality linked to illegal drug dealing activity.

"Drugs cause misery to users and their families and the proceeds of their sale very often go to fund violent activity.”

Earlier on Friday morning, a separate police operation seized drugs worth an estimated £660,000 after a lorry was stopped in Larne.

Police have also appealed “to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, about the supply of illegal drugs” to contact officers immediately on 101.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”