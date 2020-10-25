Police find wanted man in 'purpose-built' hide behind sofa in Saintfield

The 'purpose-built' hide behind the sofa

A man wanted for breaching bail has been found by police in a "purpose-built hide" behind a sofa in house in Co Down.

The episode unfolded as police responded to reports of suspicious activity at a house in the Saintfield area on Saturday afternoon.

Officers subsequently discovered the man in the hide.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "It is believed he has been wanted for a number of weeks for breaching bail and has been using this hide to avoid being detained."

Police also discovered a "sizable quantity" of class A drugs at the property and the man and a woman, who was also in the residence at the time, were arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

The male has been remanded in custody.