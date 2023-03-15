Police freeze £270k in bank accounts linked to Lurgan organised crime gang

The move is part of an ongoing investigation

Bank accounts containing a combined total of more than £270,000 have been frozen as part of a PSNI investigation into criminal activity in Co Armagh.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have used an Account Freezing Order to freeze the two bank accounts, which contain a combined total of £272,477.

This is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of an organised crime group based in the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon areas.

It comes as police continue to investigate the dangerous drug gang known as The Firm.

The origins of the frozen money will now be subject to an investigation and, if shown to be criminal proceeds, the money will be subject to a forfeiture order.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “This is part of an investigation into a serious and organised crime group, who are involved in criminality in the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon area.

“Their activities, which include the supply of illegal drugs and money laundering, are done for one reason and one reason only – to make money. They don’t care about those whose lives and relationships get ruined along the way, and instead use a regime of violence to control vulnerable members of the community.”

Detective Inspector Sweeney continued: “Our investigation continues, and we rely upon your support. I would encourage anyone with information, or indeed concerns, to contact our detectives on 101. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”