Police get more time to quiz man over death of Keady baby Hunter McGleenan

Flowers and tributes outside the house in Keady where Hunter McGleenan died

Detectives investigating the sudden death of a baby in Co Armagh were granted an additional 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man yesterday.

Eleven-month-old Hunter Patrick McGleenan died overnight on Monday at his home on Market Street in Keady.

The 31-year-old man was arrested following the incident and police were granted an additional 24 hours to question him on Wednesday.

A court then granted a further 36 hour extension yesterday afternoon.

The man is understood to be the partner of Nicole McGleenan, the baby's mother, and is believed to have been caring for her infant son at the time.

It's believed Ms McGleenan (27) was not at home with her son on Monday night as she was visiting her gravely ill grandmother, and only discovered on Tuesday morning that her baby was unresponsive.

Hunter was later pronounced dead at Craigavon Area Hospital.

In a further tragedy for the family, Hunter's great grandmother passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

News of the baby's death sent shockwaves through the community, with many failing to comprehend what could have happened.

A post-mortem is due to take place today to determine the cause of the baby's death. Funeral details have yet to be announced but a GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up to help the family with the costs.