Police granted extra time to detain 43-year-old suspect in DCI John Caldwell shooting probe

Police have been given more time to quiz a 43-year-old man arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

A court in Belfast has granted the extension to detention the suspect until 10pm on Tuesday.

Detectives were previously given extra time to detain four other suspects aged 22, 38, 45 and 47.

A 71-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act on Saturday night also remains in custody.

All six suspects are being questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Mr Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital after being shot multiple times outside a sports complex in Omagh on Wednesday.

The senior PSNI officer was targeted by two gunmen in front of his young son outside the Youth Sport Omagh centre on Killyclogher Road at around 8pm after coaching an under-15s football team.

On Saturday more than 1,000 people took part in a vigil and a demonstration to show support for Mr Caldwell who was off-duty when he was gunned down.

A walk of solidarity was organised by Beragh Swifts FC where the 48-year-old is a volunteer youth coach.

The Dervaghroy Road in the village was closed a short time later following the discovery of a suspicious object which is being examined by police.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.

Those attending a rally in Omagh on Saturday held posters which read "no going back! Unite against paramilitary violence".

The main street of the town was brought to a standstill as crowds assembled in front of the courthouse to show solidarity with Mr Caldwell.

They gathered a short distance from where a 1998 dissident republican bomb killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland has previously said Mr Caldwell has suffered life-changing injuries.

Detectives believe that dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible for the shooting which happened in the car park of the sports complex while the victim loaded footballs into the boot of his car.