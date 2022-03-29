Police granted extra time to question Carrickfergus reservoir murder suspects

Post-mortem examination on victim to take place on Wednesday

A picture of murder victim Roy Reynolds has been issued by police as they confirmed his identity on Tuesday.

The PSNI has confirmed a post-mortem examination after the discovery of 54-year-old Roy Reynolds’ body will take place on Wednesday.

It came as the force officially confirmed Mr Reynolds as the murder victim following an incident in the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole on Monday.

The PSNI also said detectives have been granted a 30-hour extension to question two men – a 68-year-old man and a 32-year-old man – who were both arrested on suspicion of his murder.

The men were stopped in a silver vehicle just before 7am in the Clonmoe Green area of Newtownabbey.

Mr Reynolds’ body was discovered by a dog walker at the New Woodbourne dam in Carrickfergus on Monday morning.

The woman walking her dog found the body of the murder victim partially submerged in water at a reservoir in Carrickfergus at around 8.45am on Monday morning.

It is thought he was moved to the dam after being attacked at a property in Rathcoole.

John Stewart, who is the UUP candidate for the area who lives close to the reservoir in Carrickfergus, said it was “shocking news” and urged people to come forward with information.

The PSNI has also issued a further appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said: “Just before 6am yesterday morning, local officers received a report of suspicious activity in the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole in Newtownabbey.

“Responding officers subsequently located and stopped a silver Toyota C-HR car just before 7am in the Clonmore Green area and arrested the two male occupants.

“The body of Mr Reynolds was discovered in the water close to the Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus just after 8.45am on Monday morning.

“A post-mortem examination is scheduled for tomorrow.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Derrycoole Way in Rathcoole or Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus from around 2am through to 7am on Monday morning who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of 28 March 2022.

“Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”