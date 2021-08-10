Police granted further time to question man suspected of murdering toddler Ali Maguire

Detectives were yesterday granted a further 24 hours to question a man in connection with the death of two year old toddler Ali Jayden Maguire in Co Tyrone at the weekend.

The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday afternoon.

Originally from Enniskillen, he had been living at the property in Park Avenue close to Moygashel for just under a year.

Ali’s mother had been a regular visitor to the house with the little girl, known affectionately as AJ, and her six-month-old brother.

The man is not the father of the children.

A 24-year-old woman is also being questioned on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting the death of a child, and child cruelty.

Ali Maguire died in hospital on Friday after an ambulance was called to the house in a quiet cul-de-sac in the rural area of Co Tyrone.

It was reported that the child had suffered serious head injuries.

It was originally claimed she had a fallen and banged her head on a fireplace.

The air ambulance also attended the scene, and she was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries.

Following an initial medical examination, the 32-year-old man was arrested at a property in Dungannon town.

Police offiers also searched that property as part of their investigation.

This is the second extension granted to officers investigating the toddler’s death.

A judge previously agreed to a 36-hour extension to the time the man could be held for questioning.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to establish the cause of the two-year-old’s death.

The child’s mother is originally from the Finglas area of Dublin but had moved to Northern Ireland just over a year ago.

The house in Park Avenue remains closed off as a crime scene.

Shocked members of the local community have left flowers and cuddly toys at the gate of the house, and prayers were said in local churches on Sunday for the family of the little girl.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the circumstances of the death of a two year old girl on Friday, August 6, have been granted a further court extension for an additional 24 hours to question the 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder”.

Local MP Michelle Gildernew said the community was in "shock at the news".

"My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy," the Sinn Féin MP added.

Ali Jayden is the second young child to die in Northern Ireland in the last fortnight in tragic circumstances.

Two month old Liam O’Keefe died from a knife wound at his home in Ardoyne in north Belfast on July 28.

His mother, 29-year-old Raluca Ioana Tagani, has been charged with his murder and the attempted murder of his sister.

Ms Tagani is currently being held in Hydebank Wood women’s prison.

Liam’s two year old sister, who was also stabbed during the same incident, remains in a stable condition in hospital.