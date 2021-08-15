Police hit out a ‘reckless’ west Belfast arson attack

The scene of an arson attack at a flat in the Glasvey Drive area of west Belfast on August 15th 2021

Police have hit out at a “reckless” arson attack at a flat in west Belfast.

The attack happened at a flat in the Glasvey Drive area of the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said they received a report just before 5am that a wheelie bin was pushed against the door of the property and set alight.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCallum said: “A resident in a neighbouring flat had to leave their address during this incident, and it is fortunate that we are not dealing with any serious injury as a result of this reckless act.

“A significant amount of damage has been caused to the property.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything or anyone suspicious in the area in the early hours of this morning, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 224 of 15/08/21.”